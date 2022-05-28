Spectator competition winners: sonnets on Mammon

In Competition No. 3250, you were invited to submit a sonnet to Mammon.

It was ‘Epigram for Wall Street’, attributed to the oft-impoverished Edgar Allan Poe, that prompted me to set this moolah-themed challenge. In a large, thoughtful and winningly varied entry, there were echoes ranging from Keats, Milton and Barrett Browning to Gordon Gekko.

Katie Mallett, Janine Beacham, George Simmers, David Silverman, Bob Trewin and Ralph Bateman earn honourable mentions. The winners, printed below, pocket £20 each.

“ Mammon, I love you. Let me count the ways,

“ Getting and spending, we find riches good,

“ A god thou art that stands beyond compare,

“ Much have I travelled round in search of gold

“ The avaricious race on vicious loops;

“ Mammon is at Cambridge too, although

“ When I consider how my loot is spent

No. 3253: me time

You are invited to provide a poem entitled ‘Song of Myself’ in the style of a well-known writer. Please email entries of up to 16 lines to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 8 June.