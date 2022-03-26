Lucy Vickery
Spectator competition winners: spring triolets
In Competition No. 3241, you were invited to submit a spring triolet.
Banjo Paterson, the bard of the bush, had this to say about the triolet in 1894:
“Of all the sickly forms of verse,Commend me to the triolet.It makes bad writers somewhat worse:Of all the sickly forms of verse…
But this challenge produced a funny, poignant and thoroughly robust entry full of unforced artistry. The winners take £12.
“Now is the time to glorifyWhat will not break the human heart.As Flora’s ethos lights the sky,Now is the time to glorifyWhat’s truthful, suffocate the lie.All wars and tragedies apart,Now is the time to glorifyWhat will not break the human heart.Basil Ransome-Davies
“One needs a heart as hard as stoneto stand up to the hand of fate.To face the future all alone,one needs a heart as hard as stone.He died in March; I softly moanthat his new epithet is ‘late’.One needs a heart as hard as stoneto stand up to the hand of fate.Dorothy Pope
“The lion and the lamb competeAnd no one’s certain what to wearWe’ll either freeze or wilt from heat.The lion and the lamb compete,One day a trial, the next a treat,In spring we’re neither here nor there.The lion and the lamb competeAnd no one’s certain what to wear.Alan Millard
“This Spring, again, the slugs and snailsAre eager for their vernal feast.I’ve baited traps with beers and alesThis Spring. Again, the slugs and snailsJust lap it up; my method failsTo kill a single drunken beast.This Spring, again, the slugs and snailsAre eager for their vernal feast.Brian Allgar
“Where are the songs of spring this year,The songs of love, rebirth and laughter?We ask each morning, with a tear,Where are the songs of spring this year?Across the world burst buds of fear;We’ll sample peace in the hereafter.Where are the songs of spring this year,The songs of love, rebirth and laughter?Frank McDonald
“Spring is surely on the wayWhen darkness bows before the light.People seeing, smile and say,‘Spring is surely on the way.’Fresh colours flourish day by dayWith delicate, pervasive might.Spring is surely on the wayWhen darkness bows before the light.W.J. Webster
“Every spring I quite forgetthat this is just a ritual.The warmth performs its show, and yetevery spring I quite forgetthat spring is how a trap gets set.My folly is habitual.Every spring I quite forgetthat this is just a ritual.Robert Schechter
“‘Shall I compare thee to a Springtime day?’Well, frankly, Will, I’d rather you did not.It isn’t very flattering to say‘Shall I compare thee to a Springtime day?’Just look outside – it’s miserable and grey,And unlike Spring, I like to think I’m hot.‘Shall I compare thee to a Springtime day?’Well, frankly, Will, I’d rather you did not.Nicholas Holbrook
“The sky would never be as blueas cobalt days of lockdown springand as the breathless evil grewthe sky would never be as bluethe lapwings and the turbines knewa twenty/twenty foresight thingthe sky would never be as blueas cobalt days of lockdown springNick MacKinnon
“The celandines defy the cold March breezeWith glossy petals glowing in the sun.Gold sprigs the green beneath still leafless trees.The celandines defy the cold March breeze,In sheltered corners tempting early bees.As if to prove that spring has now begunThe celandines defy the cold March breezeWith glossy petals glowing in the sun.Jerome Betts
“When spring arrives we must give thanksFor trees that burst to flower and leaf.For crowds of primroses on banks.When spring arrives we must give thanksFor nature’s kindness as the ranksOf evil press, its calm relief.When spring arrives we must give thanksFor trees that burst to flower and leaf.Katie Mallett
“I tried to write a trioletabout my love of springand found I had but this to say:‘I tried to write a trioletin praise of April, June and Maybut ended up just blathering“I tried to write a trioletabout my love of spring.”’Roger Slater
No. 3244: worse verse
Bono’s Ukraine-themed poem for St Patrick’s Day has been dubbed ‘the worst poem ever written’. You are invited to submit a poem to mark St George’s Day (not necessarily with a topical theme) that rivals it in awfulness. Email entries (16 lines max.) to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 6 April.