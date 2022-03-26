Spectator competition winners: spring triolets

In Competition No. 3241, you were invited to submit a spring triolet.

Banjo Paterson, the bard of the bush, had this to say about the triolet in 1894:

“ Of all the sickly forms of verse,

But this challenge produced a funny, poignant and thoroughly robust entry full of unforced artistry. The winners take £12.

“ Now is the time to glorify

“ One needs a heart as hard as stone

“ The lion and the lamb compete

“ This Spring, again, the slugs and snails

“ Where are the songs of spring this year,

“ Spring is surely on the way

“ Every spring I quite forget

“ ‘Shall I compare thee to a Springtime day?’

“ The sky would never be as blue

“ The celandines defy the cold March breeze

“ When spring arrives we must give thanks

“ I tried to write a triolet

No. 3244: worse verse

Bono’s Ukraine-themed poem for St Patrick’s Day has been dubbed ‘the worst poem ever written’. You are invited to submit a poem to mark St George’s Day (not necessarily with a topical theme) that rivals it in awfulness. Email entries (16 lines max.) to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 6 April.