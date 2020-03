Oh dear. It seems the Prime Minister needs to have a quiet word with his father.

Stanley Johnson, 79, has decided to wade into yet another national debate, this time telling ITV's Phillip Schofield: 'Of course I'll go to a pub if I need to go to a pub.'

Given that his son has warned against all but essential travel, explicitly singling out both pubs and the over-70s in the process, Mr S has got to wonder why on earth Johnson Snr still wants a trip down his local boozer?