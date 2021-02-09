Starling bank: why it pays to be boring

2020 proved to be a great year for Starling Bank. While its rivals have struggled, Starling achieved its first month of profitability in October. It’s also strengthened its claim to be Britain’s best bank, having topped Which?’s best and worst banks list in November last year. But in spite of this success, Starling now finds itself at a crossroads. What lies ahead for this banking upstart?

When Starling launched it felt like a mature bank that just so happened to live in a mobile app. This helped it to prise high value digital-savvy customers from its bigger rivals. These customers are coveted as they are cheaper to serve and require a range of financial products, making them more profitable. But our large banks aren’t standing still. The NatWest banking app is well liked, and even a clumsy giant like HSBC has cobbled together a functional offering. With more new banks on the horizon, all will be working hard to deliver better digital experiences. Starling will need something special to remain at the top of the banking tree this time next year.

Anne Boden, Starling’s enigmatic CEO & founder has talked about wanting to float her bank, but there’s also speculation that Starling is on the shopping list of some banking goliaths. Both Lloyds Banking Group, the UK’s biggest bank, and JP Morgan, which is set to launch a digital bank in the UK in 2021, have been rumoured buyers. And the bank is currently in talks with US giant Fidelity about taking a £200 million stake. As investors own a majority of Starling’s shares, compelling offers will be considered, and it’s likely that one of these options will progress in 2021.

Boden has talked about building Starling into a global brand, but COVID-19 has slowed these plans. With one eye on an IPO, and the other on an acquisition, will Starling really risk a large-scale assault on European banking? Dipping its toe into a smaller market like Ireland seems more likely.

Marketplace commission was initially viewed as the main source of revenue for the new crop of digital banks, but this hasn’t quite panned out. Critical to Starling’s success was its early pursuit of small business banking. Receiving a £100 million grant from the Banking Competition Remedies (BCR) to increase competition in business banking in early 2019 was a watershed moment. But the process has become mired in controversy with reports of intense lobbying, and banking executives frustrated at the lack of transparency around the grants. Starling was also slow to ramp-up its business lending.

COVID-19 has changed this. It’s allowed Starling to dramatically grow its business lending via the Bounce Back Loan Scheme, which is fully underwritten by the government. And while other banks slowed down new account openings, Starling kept the gates open. Looking ahead, it’s unlikely we’ll see radical new products or even mortgages and credit cards anytime soon, but more personal and business lending is certain. This will help Starling build its balance sheet and increase profits.

A lesser known part of Starling’s business is its banking as a service proposition. This essentially involves licensing its technology to other firms, which tends to be very profitable. Although not Starling’s main focus, it delivers revenue diversification and could be further developed to challenge clunky technology vendors.

Compared to challenger banks like Monzo or Revolut, Starling is a bit more corporate, a bit more elegant, and a bit more boring. Steered by Boden, execution has been mostly top class. Capable lieutenants like Finance Director Tony Ellingham and Head of Corporate Affairs, Alexandra Frean, previously a 25 year veteran of The Times, have helped to make Starling a force to be reckoned with. Being boring, and acting like a bank, has also helped Starling to build trust among consumers and to garner favour with the Establishment. If it avoids a major scandal and stays alert to emerging risks, it’s set for a bumper 2021.