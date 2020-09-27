Steerpike
Starmer fails the Gogglebox test
There will be cheers in Labour HQ today as an Opinium poll has given Labour its first poll lead since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister. In some quarters this has been heralded as a party conference boost – even if the whole event was online this year. Starmer used that conference speech to claim Labour is becoming a 'competent, credible opposition'.
Yet while there are some signs the message is landing, not everyone is convinced by Sir Keir. Starmer failed the Friday night Gogglebox test - being given the thumbs down by the Channel 4 show's cast for offering no little alternative to the government's Covid policies, and then criticising after the storm:
However, Mr S's favourite line came from Sid Siddiquis in Derby who uses a curry spice scale to rate politicians - he described Sir Keir as a 'passanda' and 'certainly not a vindaloo'. Sid's son was quick off the mark replying with 'he's not a vindaloo, but a lot of wind'.