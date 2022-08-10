Sturgeon fires back at Truss

Miaow. The claws are out in the Tory leadership race, after Liz Truss took a pop at Nicola Sturgeon. The frontrunner to be the next PM told a Tory hustings last week that the First Minister was an 'attention-seeker' who ought to be 'ignored' - a judgement that won her plaudits among the party faithful but raised eyebrows north of the border.

And now the media-savvy Sturgeon has fired her own riposte to Truss, telling Iain Dale at the Edinburgh fringe about Truss's own attention-seeking antics. Sturgeon claimed that when she met Truss at last year's COP26 conference in Glasgow, one of the few things Truss was interested in was how to get featured in the fashion bible Vogue. Sturgeon replied:

“ I said to her they came and asked me. I didn't really mean to do this, but I said to her it hadn't actually been my first time in Vogue, it had been my second time. It looked a little bit as if she'd swallowed a wasp. I'm sure she'll be in Vogue before too long.

To add insult to injury, Sturgeon claims that once the subject of fashion shoots had been 'exhausted' the conversation 'kind of dried up.' Ouch. Looks like those hoping for better Union relations after Boris shouldn't hold their breath...