Sturgeon’s establishment stitch-up

The Spectator did not go to the High Court in Edinburgh out of a belief that Alex Salmond was telling the truth. We’re not natural allies of his. We have no idea if his explosive claims are correct. Our point was that the freedom of press and of parliament matters. We do think that in a democracy, such claims should not be covered up or censored - which is how Sturgeon and her allies appear to have dealt with his allegations against her. Our High Court case was intended to make clear that there never was any legal impediment to his evidence being published (contrary to what the Scottish Parliament committee had been claiming). Lady Dorrian made this clear in her judgement last week, clearing the way for him appearing today.

Salmond’s accusation is that Sturgeon’s allies conspired to use the law to remove him from the political scene – even, in his words, to 'imprison' him. It may sound fantastical - but perhaps less so now after what we have just witnessed. In the last few days, the law was used to pressure the Scottish Parliament to censor his evidence against Nicola Sturgeon. The Crown Office (Scotland’s answer to the CPS) went rogue, defied the High Court ruling and told Parliament to censor Salmond’s evidence. Even worse, Parliament did. The Crown Office then refused to give its reasons: I suspect because the only reason was to suppress evidence against Sturgeon. One all the more worrying given that the Crown Office in Scotland is not independent: it’s run by a member of Sturgeon’s Cabinet. It would be unthinkable for the CPS to interfere with a House of Commons investigation in this way: it was an indefensible abuse of power.

So Sturgeon has responded to accusations of an establishment stitch-up with an establishment stitch-up. As Salmond put it, 'these events shine a light on a government whose actions are no longer true to the principles of openness, accountability and transparency — the core principles on which this Scottish parliament was founded.'

It’s these principles that have been under attack in recent days, with the SNP wielding formal and informal power. Its placemen and stooges have been everywhere, trying to stop Salmond’s evidence from ever being heard in full. I like to think The Spectator’s unprecedented decision to take this issue to the High Court played a small role in removing their bogus excuse for democracy dodging. If Salmond is talking rot, he should be exposed for doing so in open parliament. But if he has even half a point, then Nicola Sturgeon will have some difficulty when she comes to give evidence.