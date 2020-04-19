Sunday shows round-up: ‘Grotesque’ to suggest the PM skipped meetings, says Gove

Michael Gove – Government is not thinking about lifting lockdown restrictions yet

Sophy Ridge began the morning interviewing the Cabinet Office Minister, Michael Gove. On Thursday, the government announced it would be extending the UK's lockdown for a further three weeks to best tackle Covid-19. Gove downplayed reports that the government had drawn up a three-stage plan to end the lockdown, and explicitly quashed the idea that schools could be open again from mid-May. Instead, he told Ridge that the government's efforts would continue to be guided by the science, and would not be drawn on a timescale:

MG: We've set some tests which need to be passed before we can think of easing restrictions in this lockdown... We do not want to take steps too early because the most important thing is to make sure that the NHS and public's health is protected... We should not be thinking of lifting these restrictions yet.

It is our priority 'to protect those on the frontline'

Ridge challenged Gove on the government's efforts to procure personal protection equipment (PPE) for NHS staff, which has been found to be in short supply in many hospitals across the country. There have been particular calls for extra gowns, with concerns raised that typically single-use gowns may have to be reused. Doctors have been told by the British Medical Association that they can refuse to treat patients if they feel their PPE is inadequate. Gove said that more PPE was coming and cited the setting up of a new taskforce designed to focus solely on the issue:

'It is the first priority of government to ensure that we protect those on the frontline.' #Ridge pic.twitter.com/5kJ8wunKSg Michael Gove says a consignment of PPE is arriving in the UK from Turkey, in addition to a deal with China to bring in 25 million gowns. #COVID latest: https://t.co/GM5u37D7JW April 19, 2020

MG: It is the first priority of government... to ensure that we protect those on the frontline... There is a consignment of PPE arriving from Turkey, which contains tens of thousands of gowns. It is also the case that we have a deal with China in order to bring in... some 25 million gowns.

'We are on course' to meet 100,000 tests target

Another bone of contention has been the government's capacity to test the population for the coronavirus. Comparisons have been drawn with the situation in Germany, which has enjoyed much greater success on this front, and a correspondingly lower death toll. At the beginning of April, the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, set an ambition for 100,000 Covid-19 tests to be conducted daily by the end of April. Gove insisted that this goal was still achievable:

Michael Gove tells #Ridge "we are on course to meet that 100,000 target," adding #coronavirus test capacity is being extended beyond NHS and frontline workers.#COVID latest: https://t.co/GM5u37D7JW pic.twitter.com/XzH0Vp58ba April 19, 2020

MG: We are on course to meet that 100,000 target... We have the capacity to do 38,000 tests... We want to make sure that every test... is being taken [and] testing capacity is now being extended beyond frontline NHS and social care workers to other... key workers.

Idea that Boris skipped meetings 'is grotesque'

Gove also mounted a spirited defence of the Prime Minister, who has been accused by the Sunday Times of not taking his responsibilities seriously, having not been in attendance for important COBR meetings on defeating the virus back in January:

MG: The idea that the Prime Minister 'skipped' meetings that were vital to our response to the coronavirus I think is grotesque. The truth is there are meetings across government, some of which are chaired by the Health Secretary... The Prime Minister took all the major decisions... His leadership has been clear.

Professor Sarah Gilbert - Prospects for vaccine 'are very good'

Andrew Marr spoke to Sarah Gilbert, a professor at the Nuffield Department of Medicine at Oxford University, about her efforts to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus. Gilbert was upbeat about the chances that a vaccine was both possible and in sight:

The prospects of producing a Covid-19 vaccine are very good says Professor Sarah Gilbert, Vaccinologist at Oxford University #Marr #coronavirus https://t.co/PUH4VzgnFN pic.twitter.com/OhyEiAQ6QK April 19, 2020

SG: Nobody can be absolutely sure it's possible. We have to do trials, we have to find out. I think the prospects are very good... We are about to start clinical trials next week [and] we are waiting for the... final approvals to be given.

People can 'probably' be re-infected by Covid-19

Gilbert also warned that it was highly probable that the public could see themselves suffering from the virus on more than one occasion. This worry comes after recovered patients in South Korea were found to be testing positive once again for symptoms of the virus:

SG: We can't say for certain with this particular coronavirus, but what we know about other coronaviruses... we know that immunity isn't very long lived, so I think it probably is likely that if somebody's been infected, they will be able to be re-infected in the future.

Angel Gurría - Coronavirus recession 'won't be Great Depression'

And finally, Marr spoke to Angel Gurría, the Secretary General of the OECD about the economics of the Covid-19 outbreak:

A #coronavirus recession "is going to be very bad but it’s not the Great Depression", says Secretary-General of the OECD Angel Gurría#Marr #Covid_19 https://t.co/vTe1IjJqlC pic.twitter.com/qBvRQHjEc7 April 19, 2020

AG: It's very bad, and it's going to be very bad, but it's not the Great Depression... 2020 is going to be a year in which there is going to be negative growth throughout, and there are going to be a lot of wounds. Hopefully [these will be] scars by 2021 and 2022.