Sunday shows round-up: Raab calls for Putin to be ‘held to account’

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab joined Sophie Raworth this morning to address the continuing developments in Ukraine. It is widely believed that the Russian army has failed to meet most of its key objectives since the invasion began on the 24 February. Within the first few days, Russian president Vladimir Putin had already given the command to place Russia’s vast nuclear deterrence forces on ‘high alert’. Raab suggested that Putin was just sabre-rattling:

Dominic Raab describes talk of Russia's nuclear threat as "rhetoric" pic.twitter.com/ywva7SCoAg Deputy PM tells #Raworth : "I think Putin is trying to take the conversation away from the stuttering initial phase of the campaign" https://t.co/RnGpWs5DK4 March 6, 2022

Raab: Putin should be ‘held to account’ at the Hague

Boris Johnson has already described Putin’s actions in Ukraine as a war crime, comparing his behaviour to ‘the last years of Slobodan Milosevic’, the Serbian leader who became known to history as the ‘Butcher of the Balkans’. Trevor Phillips asked Raab, who has worked to prosecute war criminals before entering the House of Commons, for more detail about what could be done to bring Putin to justice:

Phillips asks Deputy PM "this must be a war crime?" https://t.co/31OokSLksh Raab responds saying, Putin's 'reckless and appalling tactics' must be "held to account" and not just "Putin but anyone taking illegal orders." #Phillips 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 pic.twitter.com/TX3FzxfGKo March 6, 2022

Raworth also interviewed Labour leader Keir Starmer. In general, Starmer sought to create a sense of unity between the government and the opposition. However, though he pledged Labour’s support for the Economic Crime bill in the Commons tomorrow, he argued that the sanctions on Russia needed to be beefed up:

Sir Keir Starmer calls for the Government to go "further and faster" on sanctions pic.twitter.com/ZgAsXjjMI0 The Labour leader tells #Raworth sanctions “have to make it impossible for Russia to function" https://t.co/RGC5D587wO March 6, 2022

Starmer: There is still ‘an issue of trust’ in the PM

Raworth challenged Starmer over the united front that he was so keen to display, asking him whether this meant that he would be dropping his insistence that the Prime Minister resigned after the Partygate fiasco:

Does Sir Keir Starmer still want the PM to resign? pic.twitter.com/9twFy9O7r9 “I do think there is an issue of trust,” the Labour Party leader tells #Raworth , but on Russia and Ukraine “it’s very important in the UK and in our politics that we show the world we’re united” https://t.co/RGC5D587wO March 6, 2022

The head of the Armed Forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, told Raworth that while it was by no means a given that Ukraine would fall to Russia, he predicted would be there would be ‘ridiculous violence’ yet to come:

#Raworth: Is it only a matter of time until Russia takes over Ukraine? pic.twitter.com/nDZ7WNOQqO Admiral Sir Tony Radakin: "No. We've seen a Russian invasion that is not going well but… Russia will ratchet up the violence" https://t.co/RnGpWs5DK4 March 6, 2022

Finally, the former Labour MP Ruth Smeeth, who is now the CEO of the Index on Censorship, told Phillips more about the crackdown on Russian media following the passing of a new law threatening up to 15 years in jail for people spreading ‘fake news’ about the president’s war: