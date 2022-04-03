Sunday shows round-up: Russian troops’ actions ‘look like war crimes’

Sergey Nikiforov – Russian troops’ actions ‘look exactly like war crimes’

The pressure on Kyiv has been easing recently, with Russian soldiers apparently withdrawing from the area around the capital. President Zelenskyy has said that he believes it is part of a tactical retreat so that the Russian army can refocus their efforts on the south of Ukraine instead. Ukrainian forces now claim to have retaken at least 29 northern towns and cities, and found utter devastation awaiting them on their return. A spokesman for Zelensky, Sergey Nikiforov, appeared on Sunday Morning with Clive Myrie, and described the carnage in detail:

“We found people with hands and legs tied and bullet holes in the back of their heads... and half burned bodies as if somebody tried to hide their crimes” https://t.co/2zTdHShSx3 pic.twitter.com/bsqmRpOb0N Serge Nykyforov, spokesman for Ukraine's President Zelensky, on possible war crimes #SundayMorning April 3, 2022

Grant Shapps – Important we ‘close the loop’ on buying Russian fuel

Sophy Ridge interviewed the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. Vladimir Putin has issued an ultimatum to countries seeking to buy Russian oil and gas that they must pay in Rubles or else risk being cut off entirely. Shapps stressed the importance of weaning countries off Russia’s plentiful supplies, even as the cost of living begins to bite:

"You can have all the sanctions in the world... but it's also important we aren't paying cash back into their system."@grantshapps says it's "important to close the loop" on buying fuel from Russia.#Ridge https://t.co/31OokSLksh 📺 Sky 501, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/0UnG5z8yMW April 3, 2022

Jonathan Reynolds – We should make plans for fuel rationing

Myrie suggested to the Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds that the UK could look seriously at plans to impose fuel rationing in order to cope with what are expected to be difficult months ahead. Reynolds said that this option should be very much on the table:

Labour says the government should be preparing to ration oil and gas pic.twitter.com/u55nebr3QA Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds tells #SundayMorning “we should be making those plans” and criticises government “complacency” https://t.co/TBwWX0wQWs April 3, 2022

Grant Shapps – ‘I can’ rule out rationing oil and gas

However, the Transport Secretary poured cold water on Reynolds’ suggestion. Telling Myrie there would be no need to resort to such drastic measures, Shapps argued in favour of expanding the UK’s own energy production, particularly from renewable sources:

"No, we don't see rationing being part of our approach to this, and nor should it be" https://t.co/TBwWX0wQWs pic.twitter.com/XoZwgXkj1A Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the government does not plan to ration oil and gas and is focussing on other energy sources such as nuclear power #SundayMorning April 3, 2022

Alicia Kearns – Mothers ‘have every right’ to challenge the NHS

The Conservative MP Alicia Kearns spoke to Ridge about another tragic story. The findings from the Ockenden Report into the Shrewsbury and Telford hospital trust detailed cases of 201 avoidable baby deaths, nine avoidable deaths of mothers, and countless more injuries suffered over 19 years:

Herman Halushchenko – Russian troops behaved ‘like mad guys’

And finally, Myrie asked Ukraine’s energy minister, Herman Halushchenko, about who was now in control of Ukraine’s best known nuclear sites, the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia power plants: