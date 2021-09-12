Sunday shows round-up: ‘I’m not anticipating any more lockdowns’ says Javid

Sajid Javid – I’m not anticipating any more lockdowns

The Health Secretary was the main guest of the day on BBC One’s Andrew Marr show, hosted this morning by Nick Robinson. Robinson asked Javid about the likelihood that Christmas could be threatened once again by lockdown. Javid responded by saying that it was highly unlikely that the UK would see itself in a similar position to last year, even with an expected surge of the virus over this winter:

"Of course we get Christmas," says Health Secretary Sajid Javid on lockdown restrictions this winter https://t.co/xXjU11v4Qw #Marr pic.twitter.com/6xPkScqmHS "I'm not anticipating any more lockdowns... I just don't see how we get to another lockdown" September 12, 2021

Vaccine passports will not go ahead

Last week, the Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zadhawi appeared to confirm government plans to introduce vaccine passports. A difficult vote had been anticipated towards the end of September, but Javid went back on the previous announcement, and suggested that the passports would only be kept ‘in reserve’:

"We shouldn't be doing things for the sake of it" https://t.co/0WkSrkrIAB #Marr pic.twitter.com/bhWRfdXISZ Health Secretary Sajid Javid says a scheme for vaccine passports for entry to nightclubs and large events in England will not be going ahead September 12, 2021

SJ: We just shouldn’t be doing things for the sake of it… We’ve looked at it properly… and I’m pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports.

Government will end £20 universal credit rise in October

Trevor Phillips sought a direct response to the government’s approach to universal credit. The benefit was raised by £20 a week as a response to the pandemic, but it is due to end on October 6th. Opposition parties have called for the uplift to be made permanent, raising concerns about recipients finding themselves in debt once it is removed. Javid said this would not be happening:

Are you going to cut universal credit by £20 a week? https://t.co/WDH38xoY8F pic.twitter.com/95O4OZADwR Health Secretary @sajidjavid says the temporary increase to universal credit "will end as planned at the end of this month". #Phillips September 12, 2021

SJ: We’re going to end the temporary increase in universal credit… at the end of this month.

Government aims to scrap PCR tests for travellers

Javid also argued that having to take costly PCR tests, which are required when travellers return from abroad, should be abolished as soon as possible:

"We shouldn't be keeping anything like that in place any longer than is necessary." https://t.co/WDH38xoY8F pic.twitter.com/CyJ60PtDCS Health Secretary @sajidjavid says he is committed to removing the need for travellers to take PCR tests "as soon as possible". #Phillips September 12, 2021

SJ: The PCR test that is required upon your return to the UK from certain countries – I want to get rid of that as soon as I possibly can.

Jonathan Ashworth – National Insurance hike is ‘punishing’ and ‘unfair’

The Shadow Health Secretary was also ready to weigh in with his two cents, and attacked the government’s new national insurance levy, aimed at bolstering health and social care. Ashworth critiqued the tax rise as unjustly punishing people who would never see the benefits of it, and suggested that there would still need to be increases to council tax bills over and above the new charge:

"It is a punishing unfair tax rise." https://t.co/WDH38xoY8F pic.twitter.com/xtg1RsYUC0 Shadow health secretary @JonAshworth says the increase to National Insurance to fund social care will not 'deliver the health and social care that is needed'. #Phillips September 12, 2021

JA: It is a punishing and unfair tax rise, that won’t deliver the health care that is needed… There will still be thousands… who don’t get access to the social care they need.

‘Our social care system is broken’

Ashworth went on to detail the problems with social care in the UK as things stand. Robinson pressed him on Labour’s plans to reform the sector:

"Our social care system is broken, it's bust," says shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth https://t.co/L7syJ4KCAI #Marr pic.twitter.com/1feSjeI6bv "We would put more investment in so people can stay in their homes" September 12, 2021

JA: Our social care system is broken… We will have a reform programme to rebuild our broken care services… [to] allow people to stay in their home longer [and] raise quality.

Nicola Sturgeon – Indyref 2 in 2023 ‘right for the country’

Phillips interviewed Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. He inquired about Sturgeon’s plans to hold a new independence referendum in 2023:

"My primary consideration is to do what's right for the country." https://t.co/WDH38xoY8F pic.twitter.com/c7ztNbvsee First Minister @NicolaSturgeon says she's "very confident" people in Scotland will vote in favour of independence, adding there should be a referendum "when the time is right". #Phillips September 12, 2021

NS: I think it’s right for the country… I’m very confident that when this question is next put, people in Scotland will vote ‘Yes’.

Gender Recognition Bill will not remove women’s protections

And finally, Sturgeon pledged that Scotland’s Gender Recognition Bill, intended to make the process of transitioning one’s gender easier, would not impact the rights of women, such as their rights to receive refuge from abusive partners in female-only spaces:

"This is about making it easier for trans people, less degrading and traumatic, to legally change gender."@NicolaSturgeon tells @TrevorPTweets Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill does not remove legal protections that women have.#Phillips: https://t.co/WDH38xoY8F pic.twitter.com/BD6qJRy4en September 12, 2021

NS: It does not in any way, shape or form, remove the legal protections of women, and that’s important to me as a feminist.