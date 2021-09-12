Matthew Taylor
Sunday shows round-up: ‘I’m not anticipating any more lockdowns’ says Javid
Sajid Javid – I’m not anticipating any more lockdowns
The Health Secretary was the main guest of the day on BBC One’s Andrew Marr show, hosted this morning by Nick Robinson. Robinson asked Javid about the likelihood that Christmas could be threatened once again by lockdown. Javid responded by saying that it was highly unlikely that the UK would see itself in a similar position to last year, even with an expected surge of the virus over this winter:
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 12, 2021
"Of course we get Christmas," says Health Secretary Sajid Javid on lockdown restrictions this winter"I'm not anticipating any more lockdowns... I just don't see how we get to another lockdown"https://t.co/xXjU11v4Qw #Marr pic.twitter.com/6xPkScqmHS
Vaccine passports will not go ahead
Last week, the Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zadhawi appeared to confirm government plans to introduce vaccine passports. A difficult vote had been anticipated towards the end of September, but Javid went back on the previous announcement, and suggested that the passports would only be kept ‘in reserve’:
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 12, 2021
"We shouldn't be doing things for the sake of it"Health Secretary Sajid Javid says a scheme for vaccine passports for entry to nightclubs and large events in England will not be going aheadhttps://t.co/0WkSrkrIAB #Marr pic.twitter.com/bhWRfdXISZ
SJ: We just shouldn’t be doing things for the sake of it… We’ve looked at it properly… and I’m pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports.
Government will end £20 universal credit rise in October
Trevor Phillips sought a direct response to the government’s approach to universal credit. The benefit was raised by £20 a week as a response to the pandemic, but it is due to end on October 6th. Opposition parties have called for the uplift to be made permanent, raising concerns about recipients finding themselves in debt once it is removed. Javid said this would not be happening:
— Trevor Phillips on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) September 12, 2021
Are you going to cut universal credit by £20 a week?Health Secretary @sajidjavid says the temporary increase to universal credit "will end as planned at the end of this month".#Phillips: https://t.co/WDH38xoY8F pic.twitter.com/95O4OZADwR
SJ: We’re going to end the temporary increase in universal credit… at the end of this month.
Government aims to scrap PCR tests for travellers
Javid also argued that having to take costly PCR tests, which are required when travellers return from abroad, should be abolished as soon as possible:
— Trevor Phillips on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) September 12, 2021
"We shouldn't be keeping anything like that in place any longer than is necessary."Health Secretary @sajidjavid says he is committed to removing the need for travellers to take PCR tests "as soon as possible".#Phillips: https://t.co/WDH38xoY8F pic.twitter.com/CyJ60PtDCS
SJ: The PCR test that is required upon your return to the UK from certain countries – I want to get rid of that as soon as I possibly can.
Jonathan Ashworth – National Insurance hike is ‘punishing’ and ‘unfair’
The Shadow Health Secretary was also ready to weigh in with his two cents, and attacked the government’s new national insurance levy, aimed at bolstering health and social care. Ashworth critiqued the tax rise as unjustly punishing people who would never see the benefits of it, and suggested that there would still need to be increases to council tax bills over and above the new charge:
— Trevor Phillips on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) September 12, 2021
"It is a punishing unfair tax rise."Shadow health secretary @JonAshworth says the increase to National Insurance to fund social care will not 'deliver the health and social care that is needed'.#Phillips: https://t.co/WDH38xoY8F pic.twitter.com/xtg1RsYUC0
JA: It is a punishing and unfair tax rise, that won’t deliver the health care that is needed… There will still be thousands… who don’t get access to the social care they need.
‘Our social care system is broken’
Ashworth went on to detail the problems with social care in the UK as things stand. Robinson pressed him on Labour’s plans to reform the sector:
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 12, 2021
"Our social care system is broken, it's bust," says shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth"We would put more investment in so people can stay in their homes"https://t.co/L7syJ4KCAI #Marr pic.twitter.com/1feSjeI6bv
JA: Our social care system is broken… We will have a reform programme to rebuild our broken care services… [to] allow people to stay in their home longer [and] raise quality.
Nicola Sturgeon – Indyref 2 in 2023 ‘right for the country’
Phillips interviewed Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. He inquired about Sturgeon’s plans to hold a new independence referendum in 2023:
— Trevor Phillips on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) September 12, 2021
"My primary consideration is to do what's right for the country."First Minister @NicolaSturgeon says she's "very confident" people in Scotland will vote in favour of independence, adding there should be a referendum "when the time is right".#Phillips: https://t.co/WDH38xoY8F pic.twitter.com/c7ztNbvsee
NS: I think it’s right for the country… I’m very confident that when this question is next put, people in Scotland will vote ‘Yes’.
Gender Recognition Bill will not remove women’s protections
And finally, Sturgeon pledged that Scotland’s Gender Recognition Bill, intended to make the process of transitioning one’s gender easier, would not impact the rights of women, such as their rights to receive refuge from abusive partners in female-only spaces:
— Trevor Phillips on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) September 12, 2021
"This is about making it easier for trans people, less degrading and traumatic, to legally change gender."@NicolaSturgeon tells @TrevorPTweets Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill does not remove legal protections that women have.#Phillips: https://t.co/WDH38xoY8F pic.twitter.com/BD6qJRy4en
NS: It does not in any way, shape or form, remove the legal protections of women, and that’s important to me as a feminist.