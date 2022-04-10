Sunday shows round-up: Sunak’s wife story ‘unfortunate’

How quickly political fortunes can change. Rishi Sunak's Covid boost was always likely to fade once the purse strings were retightened. Is this the end of his prime ministerial ambitions? Just as the National Insurance rise begins to kick in, the Sunak family’s tax affairs have been bought under serious scrutiny. On Sky News, Trevor Phillips resumed the interviewer’s chair once more to question the policing minister Kit Malthouse. He asked him about the Chancellor’s wife Akshata Murty, who, as an Indian national, does not have to pay UK taxes on her income earned abroad. Murty has since announced that she will do so, but will not give up her non-domiciled status:

'Unfortunate his wife has been drawn into the political fray in this way'@kitmalthouse defends the Chancellor and says Rishi Sunak has put a huge amount of "commitment and energy into helping this country get through the last couple of years."#Ridge: https://t.co/sqWo6Q5oGm pic.twitter.com/1H0tjMN3KK April 10, 2022

Sunak’s green card a ‘hangover’ from years ago

Phillips followed up by inquiring about the Chancellor’s green card, which he has held since before he became an MP in 2015, meaning that he was obligated to pay tax in the United States until 2021. Whether Sunak will be able to find a cure for this ‘hangover’ remains to be seen:

Policing Minister @kitmalthouse claims Chancellor Rishi Sunak's green card was "a hangover" from his time in America and says "it certainly didn't impact on his tax position in the UK".#Ridge: https://t.co/sqWo6Q5oGm 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/fTgDN855iN April 10, 2022

Yvette Cooper – There is ‘no excuse’ for refugee delays

Phillips then spoke to the Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. There have been considerable delays involved in the Home for Refugees scheme put into practice, with only 12,000 Ukrainians having arrived in the UK out of roughly 80,000 applications. Cooper called for the majority of the bureaucracy to be dropped:

Would Labour support the removal of the visa requirement for Ukrainian asylum seekers?@YvetteCooperMP calls for an "emergency" visa scheme, adding "we should be able to grab people with permission to come pretty much instantly".#Ridge: https://t.co/Z1V4Hpi6Dr 📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/zlRf2ngu7n April 10, 2022

‘We need more police on the beat’

Labour has announced a new plan to curb crime with the introduction of ‘neighbourhood police hubs’. Phillips asked her to elaborate on the matter:

Shadow home sec @YvetteCooperMP says Labour wants to set up "neighbourhood police hubs" across the country to tackle antisocial behaviour and "we'll pay for it by cancelling the Royal yacht".#Ridge: https://t.co/oJ93vwuq9T 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/XsjORj510W April 10, 2022

Caroline Lucas – Nuclear power is ‘slow’ and ‘costly’

On Sunday Morning, Sophie Raworth spoke to the Green MP Caroline Lucas following the launch of her party’s local election campaign. Starting with the government’s new Energy Security Strategy, Raworth asked about why the Greens were not inclined towards nuclear power as a solution to combatting climate change:

