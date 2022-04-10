  1. Coffee House
Matthew Taylor

Sunday shows round-up: Sunak’s wife story ‘unfortunate’

How quickly political fortunes can change. Rishi Sunak's Covid boost was always likely to fade once the purse strings were retightened. Is this the end of his prime ministerial ambitions? Just as the National Insurance rise begins to kick in, the Sunak family’s tax affairs have been bought under serious scrutiny. On Sky News, Trevor Phillips resumed the interviewer’s chair once more to question the policing minister Kit Malthouse. He asked him about the Chancellor’s wife Akshata Murty, who, as an Indian national, does not have to pay UK taxes on her income earned abroad. Murty has since announced that she will do so, but will not give up her non-domiciled status:

Sunak’s green card a ‘hangover’ from years ago

Phillips followed up by inquiring about the Chancellor’s green card, which he has held since before he became an MP in 2015, meaning that he was obligated to pay tax in the United States until 2021. Whether Sunak will be able to find a cure for this ‘hangover’ remains to be seen:

Yvette Cooper – There is ‘no excuse’ for refugee delays

Phillips then spoke to the Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. There have been considerable delays involved in the Home for Refugees scheme put into practice, with only 12,000 Ukrainians having arrived in the UK out of roughly 80,000 applications. Cooper called for the majority of the bureaucracy to be dropped:

‘We need more police on the beat’

Labour has announced a new plan to curb crime with the introduction of ‘neighbourhood police hubs’. Phillips asked her to elaborate on the matter:

Caroline Lucas – Nuclear power is ‘slow’ and ‘costly’

On Sunday Morning, Sophie Raworth spoke to the Green MP Caroline Lucas following the launch of her party’s local election campaign. Starting with the government’s new Energy Security Strategy, Raworth asked about why the Greens were not inclined towards nuclear power as a solution to combatting climate change:

Ihor Zhovkva – Boris’s visit to Ukraine ‘very timely and important’

And finally, Ihor Zhovkva, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed his gratitude for Boris Johnson’s visit to Kyiv yesterday:

Written byMatthew Taylor

Matthew Taylor reviews the Sunday politics shows for The Spectator

