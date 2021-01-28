The AMX Stealth: will this indie e-bike take off?

Analog motion, the brand behind the incredibly popular AM1+, are back with their latest model, the AMX Stealth. The company — so I’m told enthusiastically by their CEO — claims to have had a rethink, and wants to now ‘focus on making products that people love’. This surprised me, since their AM1+, reviewed last year, was exactly that: a lightweight, fun, cool and incredible loveable bike (with a loveable price tag).

Even more surprising, then, was the news that it wants to depart from this model and focus on higher-value, higher spec — and of course higher cost — models, the first of which is the AMX Stealth. Everything about this bike is a bit bigger: the frame, the wheels, the chain, the battery, the handlebar; and of course with that the weight and the price.

Equipment-wise, it’s better-specced than some, including front and rear lights, carbon belt-drive and the all-important mudguards. At 15.9kg it’s still a very light bike relative to the competition - but the extra bulk did leave me yearning for the portability of the AM1+. When you consider that the bike’s range is only 27 miles (not light years ahead of the AM1+), this trade off doesn’t seem worth it. A heavier, bulkier bike and battery, for a small gain in specification and range.

A fast ride - the Analog Motion AMX Stealth

Thankfully though, the bike has a removable battery. I don’t understand why some manufacturers think that bikes should be like mobile phones with integrated batteries and USB sockets. If it doesn’t fit in your bag, the battery should come out - and the AMX Stealth is faultless in this regard. I liked the look of the battery — like a water bottle, which might surprise people when you take off from the lights at speed. For those to whom it matters; the supplied charger is fairly utilitarian — this is the kind of lack of polish that reminds you you’re buying from a small indie outfit in East London, not an established cash-rich manufacturer with its own factories. But it’s a small concern in an overall very polished package.

Design-wise, the matte black finish is very appealing, and gives the bike a stunning premium finish that is guaranteed to turn heads (it certainly did in The Spectator's London office when I wheeled it in). Analog Motion have always been excellent at building no-frills bikes that simply look great, and the AMX Stealth is no exception.

The single-speed gearbox is absolutely ample for all situations and didn’t lack power. It's probably one of the nippiest bikes I’ve ridden in recent weeks, which sets it apart. Even better if you override the settings to US-mode; which I would never condone of course.

The truth is, I don’t fully understand why this bike exists — it’s a break-away from a successful formula of light, cheap and sexy — to make a bike that now competes with the bigger manufacturers and brand names, but doesn’t really hold its own. Yes, it’s still a good-looking bike, and it’s fractionally cheaper than the competition — but in this price class, readers will really want to consider a Vanmoof or a Cowboy. It’s hard to see the AMX Stealth holding its own in what is an increasingly competitive landscape. I can’t help feeling that Analogmotion should stick to doing what they do best — low-cost, lightweight simple bikes that make you smile. In my mind, that’s how to make a bike that people love. I hope I’m proven wrong.