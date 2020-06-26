The difference in Starmer and Johnson’s approach to party discipline

Keir Starmer's approach to party discipline is being favourably contrasted with Boris Johnson's after the Labour leader sacked Rebecca Long-Bailey from his shadow cabinet for sharing an article that included an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. The argument goes that Starmer has shown quick, clear and decisive action by letting Long-Bailey go whereas the Prime Minister has failed to do so by sticking with his Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick. This, despite a series of allegations over Jenrick's relationship with the billionaire property developer Richard Desmond and the granting of planning permission that was later deemed unlawful.

In Starmer's case, he has public opinion on side, with a YouGov poll finding that 47 per cent of the public believe the Labour leader was right to fire Long-Bailey, compared with just 12 per cent who say he was wrong to do so. Starmer has made the calculation that it is worth isolating a section of his party – on the far left – if it means sending a clear message on how seriously he takes the issue of anti-Semitism.

When it comes to Jenrick – Johnson finds himself in the opposite position. With the Daily Mail leader column calling for Jenrick to go, Johnson's decision to offer his support has attracted criticism in the media. Meanwhile, the same YouGov poll finds that 39 per cent of the public say Jenrick should resign compared with 11 per cent who say he should not.

But to No. 10, there's an argument that the more important audience is Tory MPs and, in this group, the stance is landing fairly well. With Jenrick well-liked in the party, there is goodwill towards him among many, even if they do think he made a few mistakes in his handling of the property development. It is also the case that No. 10's support for Jenrick is being taken as a sign by senior Tories that this is an operation that will look after MPs – and can hold firm when it needs to.

When Dominic Cummings was engulfed in an intense media storm for travelling to Durham during the lockdown, MPs both publicly and privately called for him to go. The fact that he did not created some discontent as ministers felt that had it been anyone else they would have been forced out. By sticking with Jenrick, despite weeks of negative publicity, a message has been sent that support is more widely available than had been presumed. The other reason No. 10 remains unlikely to cut ties with Jenrick is that sacking him wouldn’t make the issue go away. If anything it would do the opposite, with questions already being asked about Johnson's own contact with Desmond.