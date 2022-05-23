The final chapter of partygate could be the most damaging yet

There was relief in Downing Street last week when the police concluded their investigation into Covid rule breaches across government. Despite being investigated for several alleged incidents, the Prime Minister only received one fine – for an event involving birthday cake in the middle of the day. Boris Johnson was not fined in relation to the more serious allegations of events in breach of Covid rules – which included late night drinking and partying in the No. 10 flat. Only that sense of optimism may prove short lived.

The impending publication of Sue Gray's report into the whole affair means that the whole episode is not over yet. What's more, this afternoon, ITV have published a series of embarrassing photographs of the Prime Minister raising a toast 13 November to say farewell to his departing comms chief Lee Cain.

Boris Johnson saying farewell to Lee Cain on November 13th 2020 (photo: ITV News)

The picture is tricky for the Prime Minister as while the police may have found no reason to fine him, it very much looks like a social event. It also serves as a reminder to MPs of the risks of backing Johnson – when they don't know what new information or photos could come out. What's more, it has raised tricky questions for Johnson over his version of events. He was previously asked in the Commons Chamber by Labour MP Catherine West whether 'there was a party in Downing Street on 13 November'. He replied: 'No, but I’m sure whatever happened the guidance... and the rules were followed at all times.' Already opposition figures are accusing him of misleading the House – a resigning offence.

The issue is, things could get worse still. The Met Police is under pressure to explain why Johnson was not fined for this event but was for the birthday cake event. In Downing Street there are nerves over the publication of the Gray report and its potential to reopen the whole saga. No. 10 had to admit today that they did instigate a meeting with Gray to discuss the publication of her report – despite previous claims to the contrary. Johnson's team believe they are near the end of the partygate row – but the final stage could yet prove the most damaging.