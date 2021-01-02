  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

The New York Times’s UK vaccine clickbait

The New York Times really does have it in for poor old Britain, doesn't it? Not content with portraying Brits as boiled mutton eating swamp dwellers, America's liberal paper of record is now suggesting we're being pumped full of a dangerous cocktail of Covid vaccines. 'Britain Opts for Mix-and-Match Vaccinations, Confounding Experts' screams the headline. 

The reality? A different second dose will only be considered in very limited circumstances where there is an 'immediate high risk' to health. And that's only if the previous type of vaccine isn't known or isn't available. Surely a reasonable precautionary measure if all else fails? 

As Jonathan Stoye of the Francis Crick Institute notes, such a plan 'does not seem unreasonable and is akin to wartime medicine'. Department of Health officials have also been keen to emphasise this precautionary step is for exceptional circumstances only. Barely the 'mix-and-match' programme the Times seems to suggest the UK has adopted. 

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

