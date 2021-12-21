The secret to making a Yule log

I watch a lot of Great British Bake Off. I’d like to say it comes with the baking territory, but the truth is, I’m simply hooked. I love all of it: the triumphs, the disasters, the crap jokes, the obscure technicals, all of it. My dedication to GBBO has taught me a couple of things: the Hollywood handshake has been so devalued in recent years as to be completely worthless; it’s probably worth breaking down and having a cry over your macarons just to get a hug from Noel Fielding, and swiss rolls are a bloody nightmare. They’re fiddly: they require whisking the yolks and whites separately, and then gingerly folding them together, before turning the whole thing out onto a tea-towel, doing some kind of weird pre-roll to set the shape, and then rolling again. And then, after you’ve put all that care and elbow grease into them, they crack on you.

A yule log (sometimes called a bûche de Noël) is a roulade: a light sponge, normally plain vanilla sponge, baked in a Swiss roll tin, and then rolled with a sweetened cream filling, decorated with chocolate ganache or buttercream to resemble a fallen log. It is, basically, a chocolate-covered swiss roll.

So why am I suggesting that you put yourself through this pain? Well, I’m not, I’m going to give you a few cheats that will not only make the whole process significantly easier, but also, I think, produce a far superior cake. When I came across a method for an old-fashioned ‘jelly roll’ from Queen of American technical baking, Stella Parks, that promised an end to these fiddly processes, I was sold. Here, she did away with a lot of the usual swiss roll faff, by using a bunch of easier techniques, which I’ve applied to the chocolate yule log.

First of all, there’s no need to fold whites into yolks; here whole eggs are whisked. Instead of pre-rolling the sponge, as soon as the tin comes out of the oven it is tightly covered with tin foil: this keeps it flexible when it cools, preventing cracks. Traditionally, the sponge is genoise, and the only raising agent is elbow grease, but as far as I’m concerned, there is little virtue in bakery martyrdom: if you can use self-raising flour to create a risen and well-textured sponge, why eschew them? So here, we use self-raising flour to ensure the rise.

I’ve chosen to fold chestnut purée through the whipped cream filling, for a sweet, earthy, festive flavour, but if you can’t get hold of it, substitutions are given below for a simple muscovado alternative. The chocolate buttercream icing is made in the food processor, and embarrassingly easy – leaving you more time to exercise your creative urges and turn this sponge cake into a particularly delicious piece of forest floor.

Yule Log

Makes: 8-10 slices

Takes: 20 minutes, plus cooling

Bakes: 10-15 minutes

For the sponge

4 eggs

100g caster sugar

100g light brown sugar

½ teaspoon fine salt

85g melted butter

75g self raising flour

50g cocoa powder

For the filling

250 ml double cream

250g chestnut puree (optional; if not using substitute for 200ml more cream and 100g light brown sugar)

For the icing

175g dark chocolate, melted and cooled to room temperature

250g icing sugar

225g soft butter

30ml espresso (optional)