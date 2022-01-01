The ten most-read Steerpikes of 2021

Farewell then 2021 – what a year it's been. Twelve months of Covid craziness brought with it ample opportunities to lampoon the great and the not-so-good in British public life, from narcissistic royals to inept Europhiles.

Below is a round-up of Steerpike's most read articles from 2021, covering some of the year's biggest moments such as the vaccine procurement wars and the death of Prince Philip to lighter episodes like Prince Harry's thoughts on freedom of speech.

But while the dilettante Duke and Duchess of Sussex took both bronze and silver medals, gold could only go to the Guardian for its attempted self-immolation over how to cover transgender issues. Mr S thanks his unfortunate victims for providing such great material this year and looks forward to much more of the same in 2022.

2. Did Meghan Markle get Piers Morgan sacked?

3. Prince Harry: America’s free speech protection is 'bonkers'

4. Watch: Penny Mordaunt savages Angela Rayner

5. BBC journalist: 'Hitler was right'

6. The wit and wisdom of Prince Philip

7. SNP MSP tells Rees-Mogg: 'You will undoubtedly rot in hell'

8. Durham students try to cancel Rod Liddle

9. The tragic embarrassment of Sir Nick Clegg

10. Von der Leyen's latest diplomatic faux pas