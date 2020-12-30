Theresa May gives Starmer a lesson in Brexit hindsight

During the debate over Boris Johnson's Brexit agreement in the House of Commons today, Theresa May chastised the Labour leader over his criticism of both her deal and the current deal.

Appearing to be the only MP in the chamber wearing a mask while waiting to speak, the former Prime Minister heard Starmer wish for a better Brexit agreement, while accepting that he will whip his MPs to vote for Boris’s ‘thin deal’. These words stirred something within May as she thought back to the numerous painful meaningful Brexit votes under her watch. Back then, Starmer was shadow Brexit secretary and played a key role in moving the official Labour position to backing a second referendum rather than May's deal.

A point May was only too glad to remind Starmer of following his statement:

“ I welcome this deal and I will be supporting it today and I welcome the fact that the official opposition will be supporting this deal, but I did listen with some incredulity to what the leader of the opposition said.

May managed to also use her words to get a dig in at her replacement as Tory leader and Prime Minister; if May’s deal was better, Boris’s is worse.

Only Mr S isn't so sure May will get much backing from her colleagues on that point – after all this deal has received more support from her party than her efforts ever did...