Watch: Theresa May’s howitzer at Boris

The release of Sue Gray's summary into the No. 10 parties has meant Boris Johnson is up before the Commons this afternoon, to give his reply. In classic Johnson style, he blustered his way through it, citing as an opportunity to rewire the wiring of Whitehall and create a new 'Office of the Prime Minister.' But while Johnson suffered from Sir Keir Starmer's attacks on his integrity, it was Theresa May's intervention which was the most wounding.

The former Prime Minister was clearly itching in the House to intervene, removing her mask as soon as she got the nod from Lindsay Hoyle. And the May of Maidenhead launched a missile at her successor, asking him whether he was ignorant of the rules he introduced or simply thought that they did not apply to him:

'Either he had not read the rules, or understood the rules, or thought they didn't apply to him... which was it?'

Johnson could only squirm as he felt his predecessor's glare boring into his blonde map as he resumed his place at the despatch box.