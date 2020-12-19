Theresa May’s recipe for Christmas cake

This recipe was given to me years ago by an old friend — hence the imperial measurements — and I have been making it ever since. Sadly, since my diabetes, I can’t really eat it any longer although I still make it for my husband and for friends (although not this year, I’m afraid, due to the limit on how many people we can see).

While the recipe is for the cake itself, I recommend covering with marzipan and icing.

3lb mixed dried fruit

4oz glace cherries8fl oz rum8oz butter8oz plain flour8oz soft brown sugar5 medium eggs, separated5fl oz clear honey

What to do 1. Soak dried fruit in rum overnight

2. Set oven to 170°C3. Cream butter and sugar, then add egg yolks one at a time with a spoonful of sugar with each egg4. Fold in the rest of the flour5. Add fruit, cherries, rum and honey and mix6. Beat egg whites until stiff and fold in7. Put in cake tin and bake for 2 to 2½ hours.The Rt Hon Theresa May MP