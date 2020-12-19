Theresa May
Theresa May’s recipe for Christmas cake
This recipe was given to me years ago by an old friend — hence the imperial measurements — and I have been making it ever since. Sadly, since my diabetes, I can’t really eat it any longer although I still make it for my husband and for friends (although not this year, I’m afraid, due to the limit on how many people we can see).
While the recipe is for the cake itself, I recommend covering with marzipan and icing.
What you’ll need3lb mixed dried fruit
4oz glace cherries
8fl oz rum
8oz butter
8oz plain flour
8oz soft brown sugar
5 medium eggs, separated
5fl oz clear honey
What to do 1. Soak dried fruit in rum overnight
2. Set oven to 170°C
3. Cream butter and sugar, then add egg yolks one at a time with a spoonful of sugar with each egg
4. Fold in the rest of the flour
5. Add fruit, cherries, rum and honey and mix
6. Beat egg whites until stiff and fold in
7. Put in cake tin and bake for 2 to 2½ hours.
The Rt Hon Theresa May MP