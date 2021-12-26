Tim Farron’s Christmas roast

Christmas is a time for tradition and nowhere embraces it quite like Westminster. If you work in a building that looks like Hogwarts, it's no surprise that MPs and ministers are keen to celebrate the festive customs, be that spending quality time with your (ever-growing) family like Boris or hanging out the £8 Big Ben decorations on the tree like Liz Truss.

But in recent years a new-tradition has developed in SW1. Whereas once the Tory great and good would spend Boxing Day on the traditional hunt, these days another fox-related ritual has been established: the annual mockery of Jolyon Maugham QC. For it was two years ago today that the Babe Ruth of Remainia picked up his bat and entered baseball legend, after battering an unfortunate omnivore to death while wearing his wife's kimono. In classic Jolyon style, he took to Twitter to brag about his St. Stephen's Day slaughter – only to earn derision, ridicule and an RSPCA probe for his troubles.

Maughamtide has been marked ever since by commentators across the aisle coming together in a spirit of remembrance and satirical celebration. Harry Cole, Sun political editor, was early out of the blocks with this effort: 'Seen a lot of people out today in kimonos with baseball bats. Hope this day is not becoming too commercialised.' Tory candidate Alex Deane played it simple with: 'Happy anniversary Jolyon Maugham!' while others got the term '#Foxing Day' trending. But the best effort for a Christmas roast went to dark horse Tim Farron, with the Lib Dem MP expertly carving up the QC with his fox-themed socks.

Today I am wearing these to commemorate this solemn anniversary… pic.twitter.com/WXSZmRWumj December 26, 2021

Who needs a Christmas turkey when it's Jolyon on the menu?