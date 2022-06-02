Tories pay tribute to our Queen

The economy may be tanking and Boris in peril but MPs were grateful this week for a four day respite to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee. Many chose to flee Westminster for home pastures elsewhere: Brandon Lewis got to press the flesh at Hillsborough Castle while his backbench colleague Laura Farris snapped pics in Newbury with a Churchill impersonator. But a fair few decided to remain in London to pay tribute to our long-suffering monarch at the Trooping of the Colour on Horseguard’s Parade. Somehow Mr S blagged a ticket - they let anyone in these days - and enjoyed the chance to see our elected Tory masters pay tribute to our unelected ones.

The Boris bashers were out in force among the Tories, with Wimbledon’s Stephen Hammond - formerly of the ‘whipless 21’ - impressing with a rather spiffing morning suit. Aspiring grandee Sir Charles Walker mingled with youthful upstart Elliot Colburn as a beaming Sir Graham Brady looked on, sporting a smile as wide as the parade ground. Enjoying the calm before the storm, perhaps? A somewhat bedraggled Sir Bill Cash meanwhile managed to (just) survive the heaving throngs clutching a Union Jack with new boy Louie French enjoying the chance to mingle with nearby colleagues including Shailesh Vara, Andrew Rosindell and Flick Drummond. There were one or two rogues in attendance too: former Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrived sans Gina but avec lounge suit while the suspended Rob Roberts must have enjoyed his placement behind government whip Alan Mak.

Will they be all smiling when it comes to this time next week? For their future sakes, Mr S hopes they don’t make a right royal mess of it.