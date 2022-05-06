Tories suffer local election defeats as voters vent fury at Boris

The Tories have suffered a string of defeats in local elections across Britain overnight – amidst signs voters punished the party over Boris Johnson's leadership.

Labour won control of Wandsworth council in London for the first time since 1978, with the defeated Tory council leader Ravi Govindia admitting many voters raised 'the issue of Boris Johnson' during the campaign. Elsewhere in the capital, the Conservatives conceded defeat in Barnet, which has never had a Labour majority. Barnet's Tory leader Daniel Thomas said losing the council 'doesn't bode well for us' at the next election and described it as a 'warning shot' for Boris Johnson. There are also signs that the party could be heading for defeat in Westminster, which has been Conservative since its creation in 1964.

The Tories have also lost West Oxfordshire and Southampton. But there are indications that despite voters' unhappiness about the PM, the party's defeats have not been as bad as some feared. About one in six seats the party had been defending appear to have fallen to other parties. While some voters vented their frustration at the PM over partygate, Labour has failed to cut through as much as the party had hoped. Starmer's gains outside the capital have been fairly modest. In Hull, the Lib Dems – which are so far the big winners from overnight – managed to wrest control from Labour. The Labour leader of Oldham council, Arooj Shah, has lost her seat to the Conservatives

A total of 4,400 seats are being contested during the 2022 elections, with more than 1,800 of those in London. Here are the results so far in full: