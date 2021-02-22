Tory MPs cautiously welcome Boris’s roadmap

Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown moves at a much slower pace than many of his backbenchers would like. Despite, this, the blueprint for ending lockdown has been met with cautious approval by the bulk of Tory MPs. While leading figures of the Covid Recovery Group were quick to voice their concerns in the Commons chamber over the fact restrictions will be in place until late June, the Prime Minister received a warm reception when he addressed his party via Zoom on Monday evening.

The Prime Minister was 20 minutes late for the call meaning questions were relatively limited. He began by assuring MPs that the government would not adopt a zero covid strategy. Instead, the country would need to manage it like flu. He then offered another car analogy. Having previously likened Covid to a six-hour car journey, Johnson told MPs that they were now at the point when the car is moving into the fast lane — moving from the left lane into the far right lane.

Johnson repeated his line from earlier that he was setting out the dates he had because he values certainty over haste. The plan was broadly welcomed by the MPs on the call — with several praising the vaccination programme for allowing the government to get to this point. One senior Tory on the call describes the atmosphere as positive — with Johnson even receiving an invite from an MP planning to make the most of the plans to allow weddings. MPs also took heart from the suggestion from Johnson that on 21 June — when the country is due to move into the fourth stage — all these rules will expire.

The most hostile question came from Steve Baker. He asked the Prime Minister what was going with immunity passports after the government said it would make a decision on ‘Covid status certification’ in the run-up to Step 4. According to those on the call, Johnson became defensive, replying that nothing is going on and that there was no secret agenda. However, many MPs worry that this plan to review certification could mean domestic immunity passports by the backdoor. If it does, Johnson will face a Tory backlash.

