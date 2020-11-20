Tory MPs rally to Priti Patel’s defence

In the weeks before the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic became clear, Priti Patel was the biggest story in Westminster. In March, her most senior Home Office civil servant, Philip Rutnam, resigned and when doing so read out a statement in which he said he had been subject to a 'vicious and orchestrated campaign' against him after he challenged the alleged mistreatment of civil servants by Patel.

To deal with the furore that followed, a Cabinet Office inquiry into allegations of bullying by the Home Secretary began. It concluded some time ago yet nothing had been made public. That is now changing. Those said to be aware of the report's contents have told several papers that it found evidence that Patel did break the ministerial code. The Prime Minister is expected to now deliver his verdict on the findings.

However, anyone hoping Johnson will heavily distance himself from his Home Secretary or even expel her from his Cabinet will likely be left disappointed. While there is talk that Patel could receive a written warning, it's clear Johnson's government continues to back her.

As well as warm words from Matt Hancock on the morning round, social media is flooded with Conservative MPs tripping over one another to praise their colleague. Tom Tugendhat says Patel is 'hard working, determined and has been very kind to many' while 2019 Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison says on entering parliament, Patel 'has been one of the kindest, most supportive people I've met'. Whatever is in the report, Patel has her party's backing.