Trudeau in blackface row (again)

Trudeau in blackface row (again)
Justin Trudeau's snap election has just gone from bad to worse. The incumbent Canadian Prime Minister decided last month to call a snap election to improve his parliamentary standing. 

It was a contest no-one wanted (or expected) and the move seems to have backfired spectacularly. Hectored by anti-vaxxers, lambasted for his Covid record and lampooned as 'UnCanadian' for calling a contest in a pandemic, Trudeau is hoping to preserve his current number of seats, let alone dream of increasing it.

Now just hours before the polls are due to open, a fresh photo has emerged of the hereditary premier grinning in blackface. Released by an anti-Trudeau campaign group, it shows the liberal icon at an Arabian Nights school event, clad in a turban and robes with his tongue protruding manically. Similar pictures from the same event infamously surfaced in 2019 but this is the first time this particular image has been released – and in glorious technicolour too.

The timing of the release has clearly been designed to cause the amateur Bhangra-dancer maximum embarrassment by reviving memories of some of his worst moments in office. So many images had previously surfaced of Trudeau in black/brown face that he was forced to concede that he 'could not remember' just exactly how many times he had worn such decidedly un-PC attire.

Still, not to worry. Judging from the final campaign polls it looks like Trudeau will have plenty of time to recall all such incidents when he starts work on his post-premiership memoirs.

