Trudeau’s troubles with LGBT+ acronyms

Justin Trudeau likes to present him as the wokest leader in all the west. The Canadian PM has suffered numerous cringeworthy moments during his six year premiership in his efforts to prove his 'right-on' credentials – whether that be correcting women who refer to 'mankind' rather than 'peoplekind' or promising to avoid an economic 'she-cession.'

But now, fresh from his feminist triumphs, Trudeau is trying to ingratiate himself with the LGBT+ community. Unfortunately his ventures into allyship have so far proved to be about as successful as his attempts to distance himself from his blackface pictures. First, there was his embarrassing efforts during the election to even pronounce the word 'LGBT' – a clip of which swiftly went viral as he repeatedly stumbled over the acronym.

Justin Trudeau attempts to say “LGBT” pic.twitter.com/Undj4xhGOp September 21, 2021

And now the hereditary premier has made another gay rights gaffe. Attempting to send a tribute to missing and murdered Aboriginal women and girls in Canada, the permanently-online PM claimed on Twitter that 'people across the country are lighting candles to honour Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.'

People across the country are lighting candles to honour Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people who are missing or have been murdered. We must continue to work together, raise awareness, and advocate to end this ongoing national tragedy. #SistersInSpirit pic.twitter.com/cUUmff1ZOd October 5, 2021

The sexual identities acronym includes the number and letter '2S' which apparently stands for 'Two-spirit' and refers to a person who identifies as having both a masculine and a feminine spirit. But Trudeau's inclusion has somewhat backfired, with widespread social media mockery and questions being asked as to whether headbutting a keyboard now constitutes a sexuality or if the PM's cat had merely walked across his computer.

First women, now LGBT+ people – Steerpike can't wait to see how Trudeau tries to win over ethnic minorities communities next.