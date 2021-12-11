Vaccine passports may prove a pointless distraction from Omicron

Sajid Javid ditched vaccine passports when he became Health Secretary but he now has to bring them in again, albeit a watered-down version where a lateral flow test will also be accepted. But how to get this past the Commons where 65 MPs have now decided to rebel? It’s a hard task, made even harder by officials yesterday saying that the AstraZeneca vaccine has ‘zero’ effect on people catching Omicron. AZ still offers protection from getting seriously ill, but the premise of vaccine passports – that the double-jabbed are less likely to be infectious than the unjabbed – has just collapsed.

Things are moving so fast that vaccine passports – an option grabbed in a panic – may prove to be a pointless and relatively useless distraction from a far bigger point. If Omicron is milder and half as likely to put you in hospital, the implications for the NHS will be bigger if there’s more than twice as much of it about. The situation is harder because, at present, the Prime Minister has a credibility problem where his own MPs, let alone the public, don’t believe him. The official estimate of Omicron’s R number is 4.0. Working from home will not have much effect on this: Sage estimates this cuts R by around 0.2 to 0.4.

Needless to say, allowing Christmas parties is anomalous in view of the epidemiological situation being presented to ministers. But banning them may pose political difficulties for a Prime Minister up to his neck in scandal about parties held by his staff in No. 10 last year.

Omicron is already understood to make up a third of Covid cases in London and will likely account for all cases within a couple of weeks. When one variant supplants another, it happens very quickly. The latest official chart on vaccine efficacy is not easy to interpret but according to the UKHSA’s Meagan Khall it effectively means the effectiveness of a double AZ jab against catching Omicron is ‘zero’: quite a shocking result, especially for those double-jabbed with AZ who have not had their booster. Being double-jabbed with Pfizer offers the same protection against Omicron initially but it soon wanes to 30 per cent protection. The (Pfizer) booster increases this to 70 to 75 per cent, with the biggest effect coming within three days of the injection.

So those merely double-jabbed with AZ are rather exposed against Omicron. We’re talking about quite a lot of people. The below chart shows in red those with AZ (i.e. the majority of 40 to 75-year-olds).

This helps explain the government’s panic: a fast-growing variant and UK reliance on AZ leaves a lot of people unprotected from acquiring and passing on Omicron (although they will be protected from serious illness). If you are double-jabbed with AZ and your local clinic has been leaving frantic messages inviting you for a booster, this may explain why.

Vaccine passports for mass events (a policy that flopped in Scotland) may soon be an irrelevance not just because of the now-collapsed logic, but because we may soon be back in lockdown. We’ll know more soon: it takes about ten days for cases to turn into hospitalisations. All kinds of Omicron scenarios – from the very good to the very bad – remain plausible. But ministers are veering towards the ‘very bad’, so more restrictions are likely.