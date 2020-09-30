Vallance says virus is not under control

Boris Johnson announced no new restrictions in Wednesday's coronavirus restrictions — but there was still little reason for cheer. Those ministers hoping for a change to the 10 p.m. curfew were left disappointed. Johnson and his advisers — Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Patrick Vallance — offered a series of graphs and maps to show the spread of the virus. Each made the point that infections are going in the wrong direction. It was clear from the address that they all believe new restrictions are more likely than not.

While Whitty spoke of 'a long winter ahead of us', it was Vallance whose language was the most frank. He said the virus was not under control: 'It’s very clear that’s rates are going up — we don’t have this under control at the moment'. Although the Chief Scientific Officer's comments suggest he backs more restrictions now, he made the point that such decisions had to be taken by ministers.

With the press conferences now likely to return at least on a weekly basis, there is an expectation across government of a tightening of restrictions. However, this is likely to be on a local level for now — with London tipped for new measures next week. This is in part because the local lockdown strategy, in theory, means less damage to the economy. There is also a new incentive for the government. After Graham Brady led a rebellion on the use of emergency powers for Covid measures, the government has committed to allowing MPs to debate and vote in advance of any restrictions being introduced. Expect targeted measures to be the first port of call.