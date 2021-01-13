Wanted: a broadcast producer for The Spectator

The Spectator is growing - and hiring. In the last few months we have launched SpectatorTV which sits with our suite of podcasts. With 1.5m downloads and a growing audience for our videos, we're looking to expand. So far all of our videos and podcasts are produced by two people: Cindy Yu and Max Jeffery. We're looking for a third person. You will be working with The Spectator's team of about two dozen journalists in our offices in 22 Old Queen St. We're looking for someone who knows current affairs well enough to suggest interviewees and who can pick out the interesting nuances in a news story that make for good conversation. We're looking for smart, original ideas for social media promotion and other ways of growing our audience. You'll need to understand - and project - The Spectator's voice in all of our podcasts: to understand what makes us different to, say, the BBC or LBC. Most of all, you must be adaptable and effective – no job too big or small. All of us at The Spectator do a bit of everything: print and podcast, website and email.

We have a no-CV policy at The Spectator, so please don’t send yours. We don’t ask where or even whether you went to university: we’re only interested in aptitude and ability. So please send a covering letter with some thoughts on what you could bring to the role and complete at least three of the tasks below. Please also include your current salary and, if applicable, your notice period. Tasks:

Do one or both of the below:

• Produce and present a short podcast (max 7 minutes) on a session of PMQs – pick out the highlights, play the clips, and explain what’s going on.

• Produce and present a short video explaining a news story you have seen.

And at least two of the below:

• List potential podcast guest line-ups for three stories found from recent issues of The Spectator (one must be current affairs). Briefly explain why you chose each guest.

• Write podcast scripts introducing three stories found from recent issues of The Spectator.

• Suggest three ways in which we can improve our social media outreach for both podcasts and TV.

• Point to at least one thing we're doing wrong with our current podcasts / Spectator TV.

• Suggest three outro songs for three different episodes of Coffee House Shots. (No Eurovision songs allowed).

Please send your application to podcast@spectator.co.uk with the subject title 'JOB APPLICATION'. The deadline for applications is Friday 12 February.