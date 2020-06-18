Watch: Andrew Neil on why The Spectator is returning furlough money

Earlier this month, The Spectator's chairman Andrew Neil announced that we would be handing back the government furlough money. He wrote, 'Instead of depending on furlough money from taxpayers, I have tasked the editorial and management teams to grow sales of The Spectator to 100,000 as quickly as possible.' Readers response was phenomenal, with thousands signing up to a Spectator subscription.

Earlier this afternoon, Andrew spoke to Sky's Ian King to explain the thinking behind the move.