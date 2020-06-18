  1. Coffee House
  2. Coffee House

Steerpike

Watch: Andrew Neil on why The Spectator is returning furlough money

Sky News
Text settings
Comments

Earlier this month, The Spectator's chairman Andrew Neil announced that we would be handing back the government furlough money. He wrote, 'Instead of depending on furlough money from taxpayers, I have tasked the editorial and management teams to grow sales of The Spectator to 100,000 as quickly as possible.' Readers response was phenomenal, with thousands signing up to a Spectator subscription. 

Earlier this afternoon, Andrew spoke to Sky's Ian King to explain the thinking behind the move. You can watch the clip above. And to those who have yet to subscribe, well, you can sign up to a free trial here...

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

Comments
Topics in this articleSociety
Commercial
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Commercial
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe