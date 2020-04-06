Watch: New Shadow Chancellor’s daughter gate-crashes her interview

Labour MP Anneliese Dodds was thrown in at the deep-end yesterday, after it was announced that she had been appointed Shadow Chancellor by the new Labour leader, Keir Starmer. Dodds has never held a top Shadow Cabinet position before, and has only been an MP since 2017.

But in the end it was working from home with children in the house, that presented Dodds with her first challenge to navigate. In her first broadcast round as Shadow Chancellor this morning, Dodds was being interviewed on Sky News, when an unannounced visitor strolled into the background of her video to see what was going on.

Happily the situation was deftly handled by Sky’s Kay Burley, who said that Dodds’ daughter was welcome on the programme any time.

Watch here: