Steerpike

Watch: anti-vaxxers storm Channel 4 studios
It's happened again. Less than a fortnight after anti-vaccine protestors managed to storm the wrong BBC building in White City, a similar demonstration has occupied the lobby of the ITN studios on Gray's Inn Road, Farringdon. Judging from social media, at least some of those involved appear to believe they have occupied the Daily Mail newspaper offices – actually located in Kensington some four miles away. 

Footage uploaded today show dozens of protestors thronging the lobby of the building which is owned by ITN and provides news bulletins for the ITV and Channel 4 stations. A livestream shows masked police officers blockading the protestors outside from those inside, with some of those involved shouting abuse at the Met's finest. 

A bemused Jon Snow was spotted by the mob and pursued into his office, with one telling the veteran newsreader: 'it's a real shame yeah that you didn't speak up for the children when you coulda.' First the BBC, next ITN – which media behemoth is next?

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk or message @MrSteerpike

