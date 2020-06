Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch was having none of it in the Commons chamber this morning. SNP MP Alison Thewliss asked the minister about the 'no recourse to public funds' policy, which Boris Johnson was quizzed over at the liaison committee last week.

Safe to say, Badenoch wasn't particularly happy with the line of questioning, accusing Thewliss of 'confected outrage' for social media clicks. Ouch.