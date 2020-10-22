Watch: Barnsley woman rebels against lockdown

It was announced yesterday that South Yorkshire would be the latest area to move into Tier 3 of the coronavirus restrictions, after Sheffield City mayor Dan Jarvis concluded negotiations with ministers.

It appears though that not everyone in the region was thrilled at the news. BBC Yorkshire spoke to one woman in Barnsley who launched into a remarkable broadside against the government’s Covid strategy, which she called ‘ridiculous’, and said she was not going to be ‘fastened in a house’. The 83-year-old pointed out that millions were going to be unemployed because of the continued lockdowns, and said that vulnerable people should have been shielded instead.

