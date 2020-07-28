Watch: Boris accused of ‘prostituting himself’ by irate lord

Much of Westminster is now off for the summer, but it seems someone forgot to tell the noble lords of the upper chamber. Earlier this afternoon, the Labour peer Lord Rooker took aim at the PM, accusing the Tories of taking suspect Russian donations. Lord Rooker had initially asked about UK-Russian trade following the release of the Russia report last week. When the international trade minister Lord Grimstone updated the house on the latest figures, Lord Rooker shot back:

“ Will those figures be improved by the Prime Minister prostituting himself and his office in the interests of getting Russian money through the London laundromat into Tory party funds?

Somewhat taken aback, Lord Grimstone replied:

“ Can I make it quite clear that money obtained through criminality of corruption is not welcome in the UK. We have long recognised the corrosive risk of dirty money, including from Russia, being laundered in the UK and we continue to bring the full capabilities of law enforcement to bear against serious criminals, corrupt elites and their assets.

No doubt Lord Rooker felt he'd been Putin his place...