Boris COPs up his host city

And so COP26 ended, not so much with a bang, but rather a whimper. Alok Sharma's tears aside, there was a muted feel to the unveiling of yesterday's Glasgow protocol, at which countries agreed merely to 'phase down' rather than 'phase out' coal. That sense of anticlimax was only enhanced by yet more strike action at the conference close, with the RMT union ensuring the cancellation of all sleeper trains back to London – just two days after the Foreign Office admitted Liz Truss took a domestic flight to the summit after the cancellation of her train.

Still, Boris Johnson has never been one to let facts get in the way of a good story. And this afternoon the PM ensured just that, telling a hastily-assembled press conference that COP marked the 'death knell' for coal – news, presumably, to the National Grid which had to rely on the fossil fuel throughout the eco-jamboree. Unfortunately it appears that Johnson has been getting his news from CNN after he told hacks about the work done 'here in Edinburgh' – the Scottish capital which is some 40 miles away from the actual COP host city Glasgow.

After all the shuttle diplomacy of the past fortnight, you'd have hoped by now Boris would know where he was actually visiting...