Watch: Boris Johnson muted in Parliament

Oh dear. You would think with the Prime Minister still isolating (after coming into contact with a Covid-infected MP) that the Downing Street boffins would have set him up with a decent enough internet connection by now.

Unfortunately though, it appears that the PM is still struggling when it comes to the tech. Boris Johnson dialled in virtually to Parliament today to announce his new tiered system for after lockdown. Only things started to go downhill rather quickly when the his audio cut out in the middle of an answer.

The Speaker of the House was left quizzing the PM to see if he’d hit the mute button, before eventually subbing in Matt Hancock to deal with questions instead.

No wonder Boris Johnson is talking about reducing the time people have to spend in isolation...

Watch here: