  1. Coffee House
  2. Coffee House

Steerpike

Watch: Boris on the problem with journalists

Watch: Boris on the problem with journalists
(Photo by Jack Hill – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Text settings
Comments

What's the phrase? Poacher turned gamekeeper? Boris Johnson was once the arch poacher — a journalist at the Telegraph before taking on the editorship of Mr S's own illustrious publication. Now it seems Mr Johnson has discovered what it feels like to be at the other end of public scrutiny. 

On a press trip to a south London school, the PM mourned the fact journalists are 'always abusing or attacking people'. Instead, he explained to a slightly bemused school child, that 'a lightbulb went off in [his] mind' and that instead, he decided to give politics a go. Nothing to do with childhood dreams of being 'world king' eh? 

Still, Mr S picked up more than a hint of sadness in Johnson's reminiscing over his former career. Perhaps he misses the chance to give a few of his cabinet colleagues a good kicking... 

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

Comments
Topics in this articlePoliticsboris johnsonjournalism
Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe