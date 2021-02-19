Watch: Boris tries to mute Angela Merkel

Boris Johnson today hosted a virtual meeting of the G7, with representatives dialling in from around the world to discuss the equitable distribution of vaccine doses.

But while the group may claim to represent almost half of the world’s GDP, it’s clear the heads of state are still struggling with Zoom as much as everyone else. At the meeting, Boris Johnson’s opening remarks were interrupted by a chatting Angela Merkel, leading the PM to call for the German Chancellor to be muted.

Mr S isn't sure that will go down well in Berlin...

Watch here: