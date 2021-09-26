Watch: Corbyn event descends into chaos

It's a hard time for Labour cranks. With Keir Starmer (belatedly) trying to rid his party of his more eccentric elements, many have found themselves barred from the movement they joined under Jeremy Corbyn. A number of them today pitched up today at The World Transformed (TWT) in Brighton – a rival socialist shindig just a stone's throw away from the official Labour conference at The Hilton and The Grand on the seafront.

TWT began in 2016 at the height of the Corbyn craze and now continues as a kind of gathering in exile of the Corbynista faithful. A panel event on climate change this afternoon was scheduled to boast a full smorgasbord of Socialist Campaign Group talent – Olivia Blake, Zarah Sultana and Clive Lewis and even the Dear Leader himself, Jeremy Corbyn. Unfortunately the centrepiece of TWT festivities did not go exactly as planned when the event was gatecrashed by the kind of cranks unwelcome in Labour even during Jeremy's leadership – namely his brother Piers and a gang of his supporters.

During the Q&A section, the 74-year-old Piers Corbyn stood standing resolutely waiting to ask his brother a question – even when the host specified that he wanted 'young people' and 'people of colour.' The discussion then turned ugly when a fellow attendee turned up at the front of the platform and began shouting and ranting, eventually being bundled out by stewards amid 'cries of assault.' The elder Corbyn began shouting and was involved in a fracas amid accusations of shoving from another attendee, all the while the four MPs watched on stage in horror.

Not the kind of transformation the world might not yet be ready for...