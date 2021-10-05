Watch: Corbyn gatecrashes Tory conference

This year's Tory party conference in Manchester is something of an inclusive affair. Labour's Barry Gardiner has been spotted enjoying himself at a late-night drinks reception for Conservative MPs. And Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham has also been wooing delegates on the fringes. Last night, it was the turn of another unexpected face to make an appearance outside the conference centre: Piers Corbyn.

The brother of the ex-Labour leader – and Boris's favourite weatherman – was on hand to berate those heading into the conference centre. Piers blasted the Tories and the Labour party which he said was 'totally pathetic'.

But it's safe to say Corbyn's words didn't go down well with some locals: