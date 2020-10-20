Watch: Diane Abbott takes on Starmer

Corbynite ultra Diane Abbott has given an interview to Newsnight in which she denounces Labour leader Keir Starmer in her own particular, Abbott-esque way. Starmer's problem? Ambition. Oh, and also being named 'Keir' by his mother.

In reality, this is just a return to form for Diane. Her political career has been defined by the struggle against the prevailing Labour leader — that is, every leadership except Jeremy's.

TONIGHT: “I think it’s fairly apparent Keir had other motives” pic.twitter.com/tYAVNrrJbT Former Shadow Home Secretary, Diane Abbott, tells @lewis_goodall she was suspicious of Keir Starmer when they were in the shadow cabinet togetherWatch our film on the future of the Labour Party at 22:45 #Newsnight October 19, 2020

Her criticisms come hot on the heels of reports that the Corbynite rump of the parliamentary Labour party are forming their own socialist ERG to take on Starmer. Hear that? That's the sound of harmony being restored...