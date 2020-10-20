  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

Watch: Diane Abbott takes on Starmer

Watch: Diane Abbott takes on Starmer
(Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Corbynite ultra Diane Abbott has given an interview to Newsnight in which she denounces Labour leader Keir Starmer in her own particular, Abbott-esque way. Starmer's problem? Ambition. Oh, and also being named 'Keir' by his mother. 

In reality, this is just a return to form for Diane. Her political career has been defined by the struggle against the prevailing Labour leader — that is, every leadership except Jeremy's. 

Her criticisms come hot on the heels of reports that the Corbynite rump of the parliamentary Labour party are forming their own socialist ERG to take on Starmer. Hear that? That's the sound of harmony being restored...

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

