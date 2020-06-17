Watch: Hancock’s social distancing slip up

Oh dear. It seems Matt Hancock has forgotten his own rules. Shortly before PMQs this afternoon, the Health Secretary was spotted slapping a chum on the back in a blatant breach of the two-metre distancing regulations.

Less than a minute later, Hancock again disregarded his ministry's own guidance when he leaned in to have a chat with another MP. Perhaps Hancock could use the Ferguson defence and plead immunity given the fact he has already had the virus. Then again, that didn't end too well for professor lockdown...

UPDATE Hancock has now released a statement apologising for the breach, saying: