Watch: Jacob Rees-Mogg called ‘scum’ by protesters

Greeted by a throng of angry protesters outside Tory conference, some of the party's MPs are taking the easy option – and choosing to walk a different way. But not Jacob Rees-Mogg.

After leaving the conference centre, Mogg – dressed immaculately, as usual, in his buttoned-up suit – walked straight into the thick of it. He might have regretted his decision.

Mogg was booed loudly and heckled by demonstrators, with one calling him 'scum'. Here's the video:

Having headed through the crowd of demonstrators, Mogg then turned back and ran the gauntlet again – only this time to be confronted by an angry protester who blamed the Tories for not being able to find work. 'You've made my life harder,' the man told the Tory MP, who said Mogg was just another 'Etonian' who didn't care about the hard-up.