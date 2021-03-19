Watch: Joe Biden’s trip to Atlanta

To slip once may be regarded as a misfortune; twice looks like carelessness. But three times? Well that looks like US President Joe Biden going up the stairs to board Air Force One…

President Joe Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48 March 19, 2021

Biden was getting on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews today, as he heads to Atlanta following the massage parlour shooting this week. The Commander-in-Chief and leader of the free world rounded off his trip with a tasteful salute. Style it out Joe, no one saw.

Did Vladimir Putin — a ‘killer’, according to Biden this week — slather the steps with Russian oil? We know he would stop at nothing.

Hopefully the Democrats can find some money in their forthcoming infrastructure package for a stair lift…