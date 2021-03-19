  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

Watch: Joe Biden’s trip to Atlanta

Joe Biden gracefully ascends the stairs of Air Force One (Photo: Getty)
To slip once may be regarded as a misfortune; twice looks like carelessness. But three times? Well that looks like US President Joe Biden going up the stairs to board Air Force One…

Biden was getting on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews today, as he heads to Atlanta following the massage parlour shooting this week. The Commander-in-Chief and leader of the free world rounded off his trip with a tasteful salute. Style it out Joe, no one saw.

Did Vladimir Putin — a ‘killer’, according to Biden this week — slather the steps with Russian oil? We know he would stop at nothing.

Hopefully the Democrats can find some money in their forthcoming infrastructure package for a stair lift…

