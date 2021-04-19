Watch: Keir Starmer kicked out of pub

Keir Starmer was out in Bath today campaigning ahead of the local elections. Unfortunately a quick stop by The Raven pub did not go as planned when the landlord Rod Humphris confronted him over the impact the Covid lockdown has had on his pub.

The landlord, who recently featured in the local press attacking vaccine passports as 'unpleasant and discriminatory,' shouted 'that man is not allowed in my pub as Starmer's security men restrained him in his own pub. In a scene that could have come straight from EastEnders, Humphris yelled at the politician to 'get out of my pub' as the Holborn and St Pancras MP bid a hasty retreat.

Bemused pub goers could only watch in amazement as Starmer's security guard restrained the landlord who claimed to be a lifelong Labour voter.

In a subsequent interview the 54-year-old Humphris the PA news agency: 'I had heard that the Labour party were coming round and he turned up and I told him what I thought of him, basically. I think he has utterly failed us as the leader of the opposition, he has completely failed to ask the questions that needed asking, like, why did we throw away our previous pandemic preparedness? Why have we just accepted lockdown?'

The reason for the confusion and confrontation is that The Raven is co-owned between Humphris and his business partner Tim Perry who invited the leader there. Looks as if Starmer's events team will be in need of a stiff one after that altercation.