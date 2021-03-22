Watch: Labour MP refuses to condemn Bristol violence

Oh dear. Appearing on BBC Two's Politics Live this afternoon, Labour left winger Nadia Whittome refused to condemn the violent protesters in Bristol last night that left 20 policeman injured including two in a serious condition.

Despite being asked four times by presenter Jo Coburn, Whittome would only say 'I'm not going to get into condemning protesters when we don't know what's happened yet. We need a full investigation into what has happened.'

“It’s just selfish, self-indulgent, self-centred violence.” pic.twitter.com/bHyEaqStPU Mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees says he is “furious” by the actions of the “thugs” that turned last night’s demonstration violent.Get more on this story: https://t.co/dnAfRqwPD7 March 22, 2021

Given that Whittome's leader Keir Starmer has already said the events in Bristol were 'inexcusable' and 'completely unacceptable' Mr S wonders how long it will be before the 24-year-old follows her 'hero' Jeremy Corbyn in having the whip withdrawn...