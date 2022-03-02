Watch: MPs give Ukraine’s ambassador standing ovation

Another day and still Ukraine holds on. Russia last night stepped up its attacks on key target cities, with fighting raging for a seventh day in the north, east and south of the country. It was in those sombre circumstances that MPs in London met today for the ritual weekly jousting of Prime Ministers' Questions. But before the usual punch and judy show kicked off between Boris and Keir, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle had a few words to say first, as he welcomed the Ukrainian ambassador Vadym Prystaiko to Parliament.

Barely had the Speaker begun then a wave of applause rang out across the chamber, building to a crescendo as members across the House rose to their feet to applaud Ukraine and its people for their resistance to the Putin regime. Standing ovations are forbidden in Parliament – indeed they have occurred on less than half-a-dozen occasions in the post-war period. But Mr Speaker allowed this one because, as he put it, 'on this occasion the House quite rightly wants to demonstrate our respect and support for your country.'